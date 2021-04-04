Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $65.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

LYFT opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $44,554,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC grew its position in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

