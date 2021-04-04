Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,653 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 640,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $486.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $508.25 and a 200 day moving average of $466.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

