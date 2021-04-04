Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 42,256 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.