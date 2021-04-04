Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $900,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 253,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.64.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.