Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,320 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

