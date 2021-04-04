Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,912,000 after buying an additional 228,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.55 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,223.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.93, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,310.55.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.