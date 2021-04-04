MANTRA DAO Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $132.64 million and $21.52 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 1% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00075786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00318530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00092849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.79 or 0.00770810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028247 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00016836 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,543,061 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

