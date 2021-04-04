Marlin 24-Hour Volume Hits $37.72 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $116.07 million and approximately $37.72 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00075691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00308665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00093437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.00756519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00017911 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,345,924 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro.

Marlin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

