McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.99% of McKesson worth $274,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in McKesson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 136,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in McKesson by 155.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.50. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.