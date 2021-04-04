Meme Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.80 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for $2,725.17 or 0.04663543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $76.30 million and $6.80 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.41 or 0.00454193 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005389 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00031973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

