Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 756,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

