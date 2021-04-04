Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,145,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,745 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $993,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,113 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,852 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.09 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

