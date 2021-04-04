Meridian Network Trading Up 67.2% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $378,292.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068853 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars.

