Metronome Price Tops $3.07 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00005263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $35.56 million and $186,826.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00076456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00327710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.00779159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00090837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,920,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,586,944 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

