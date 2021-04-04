M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 209.40 ($2.74) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.35. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 108.10 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.