MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO Sells $1,525,200.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.70 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

