Mirror Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.66 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $8.06 or 0.00013786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $415.94 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.96 or 0.00764099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.73 or 0.99617179 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,579,261 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

