Mirrored Netflix Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $555.27 or 0.00943867 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $32.48 million and $30,135.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00076175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.60 or 0.00762541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00091074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016655 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 58,491 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

