Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MTSFY opened at $69.69 on Thursday. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $73.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

