MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $191.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.10.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $196.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

