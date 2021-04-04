Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 44.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 163,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

