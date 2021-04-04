Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce $29.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $4.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 616.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $60.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.98 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $59.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTEM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,660,774 shares of company stock worth $20,459,586. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.