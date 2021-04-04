MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

MDB stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -66.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

