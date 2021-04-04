Morgan Stanley Acquires 640,229 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $72,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 465,085 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

Shares of DQ opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

