Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of The J. M. Smucker worth $72,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $132.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

