Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of CMS Energy worth $82,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,255,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

CMS stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

