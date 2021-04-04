Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $74,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

