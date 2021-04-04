Morgan Stanley Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,640.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,383.04.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,418.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,256.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,196.07. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $757.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

