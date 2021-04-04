Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $80,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 273,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of K opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

