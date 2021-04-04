Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 816,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 4.3% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

