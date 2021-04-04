Morgan Stanley Purchases 101,494 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gartner were worth $74,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $187.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.