Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.13% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $78,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after buying an additional 276,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 89,833 shares during the last quarter.

IYF stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

