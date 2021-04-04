Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,074,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 462,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 316,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.