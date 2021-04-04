Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $35,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $810,906.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,093,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,332 shares of company stock worth $35,881,353 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.80.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

