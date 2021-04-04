Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.59

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.59 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 16.95 ($0.22). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 88,683 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09.

Mothercare Company Profile (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.