Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Movado Group to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NYSE MOV opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

