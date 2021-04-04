MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.77 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, MyWish has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $1,552.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00697983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027923 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

