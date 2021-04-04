NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $166,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

