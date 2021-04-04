National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.76 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

