National Pension Service Acquires 39,219 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.11 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.