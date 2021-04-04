National Pension Service Buys 13,463 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $30,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

