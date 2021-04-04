National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 377,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 443,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 229,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

