National Pension Service Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Pension Service lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,577 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $26,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.