National Pension Service Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Nasdaq worth $27,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.33 and a 12-month high of $151.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

