National Pension Service Purchases 11,033 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $28,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

