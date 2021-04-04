Needham & Company LLC Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

