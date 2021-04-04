NEST Protocol Trading 49.3% Higher This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $113.95 million and $23.95 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.28 or 0.00686062 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027675 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,950,577 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

