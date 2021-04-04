NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Receives GBX 85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 85 ($1.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st.

LON NRR opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.94. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £302.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

In related news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

