NextGen Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

NextGen Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NGACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 5th. NextGen Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of NextGen Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91. NextGen Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

