NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report $234.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.90 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $627.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NEX opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.